L.A. Foster. Photo by Hernan Paganini

Montreal’s L.A. Foster is releasing a new video today, timed with a show she’s playing as part of the Festival Mode & Design. After a summer playing festivals in Europe and here in Canada (opening for Kaytranada at Sled Island), she’s also booked to play a show at at Petit Campus on Sept. 16 as part of the POP Montreal festival.

Characteristic of her “deep and smooth” electronic pop sound, “Waverly” is a track from an LP that’s coming out next year, co-written with Marc St-Louis (Valleys) and mixed by Max Henry (Suuns), with arrangements b New Orleans producer AF the Naysayer. The video, directed by Alex Seltzer, was shot on the titular Mile End street over the course of a day, between sunrise and sunset, and features cameos by Mozart’s Sister, Hervé Kalongo (Pierre Kwenders’ manager), Ouss Laghzaoui (Hoan/Heavy trip) and former Grands Ballets Canadiens dancer Emilie Durville.

Watch it here: