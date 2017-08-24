Radiant Baby
Montreal dark wave artist Radiant Baby (Felix Mongeon) announces new local and regional tour dates (see below) and presents the video for “Last Night,” a tale of the aftermath of an afterhours party that “explores feelings of insecurity and alienation in romantic love and in the party scene.”
The video was shot during the launch for Radiant Baby’s debut EP in April, following the addition of the ’80s-inspired artist to the roster of Lisbon Lux Records.
Here are Radiant Baby’s upcoming tour dates:
09.07 – Festival Projet Ex @ Montréal
