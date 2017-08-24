August 24, 2017
VIDEO PREMIERE: “Last Night” by Radiant Baby

By

Radiant Baby

Radiant Baby

Montreal dark wave artist Radiant Baby (Felix Mongeon) announces new local and regional tour dates (see below) and presents the video for “Last Night,” a tale of the aftermath of an afterhours party that “explores feelings of insecurity and alienation in romantic love and in the party scene.”

The video was shot during the launch for Radiant Baby’s debut EP in April, following the addition of the ’80s-inspired artist to the roster of Lisbon Lux Records.

Here are Radiant Baby’s upcoming tour dates:

09.07 – Festival Projet Ex @ Montréal

09.09 – Festival OUMF @ Montréal

09.10 – Piknic Electronic @ Parc Jean Drapeau (DJ Set)

09.16 – Festival Pop Montréal @ Montréal

10.19 – Sous Sol du Cercle @ Québec

10.20 – Monkey House @ Winooski VT

10.21 – Trans Pecos @ Brooklyn NY

10.26 – Baby G @ Toronto *

10.27 – Bar Robo @ Ottawa *

10.28 – Casa Del Popolo @ Montréal *

11.02 – Bar Cha Cha @ Ste-Thérèse *

* w/ LA Foster

Watch the video for “Last Night” here:

