Vince Staples, Big Fish Theory (Def Jam)

After breaking onto the scene with 2014 doubledisc smash Summertime ‘06, the Long Beach native returns to flip the script entirely. In a move nobody could have seen coming, Staples’ latest offering finds him rhyming his way into more avantgarde styles, with heavy electronic influence gushing throughout every track. Despite the change in pace, Staples stays true to himself, delivering the same selfaware, delightfully dark lyrics that got him to his current stature. This guaranteed summer smash is an album nobody could have expected from Norf Side’s finest, in the best way possible.

8/10

Trial Track: “745”