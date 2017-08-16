Wednesday, Aug. 16

From Matthew Biederman’s Situation #6

If you haven’t seen A Ghost Story, the film starring Casey Affleck as a ghost “haunting” (more like hanging out in) the house he shared with his girlfriend (played by Rooney Mara), today might be a good day to check it out on the big screen, at AMC or Cinéma du Parc. See our interview with director David Lowery here.

A pair of notable vernissages are taking place tonight at neighbouring venues in the Belgo and 2-22 buildings, starting with Galerie Hugues Charbonneau’s presentation of Situation #6 by Matthew Biederman in which a trained neural network has learned to ‘draw’ full-body portraits based on algorithms that aggregate the biometric data recorded by TSA airport body scanners (372 Ste-Catherine W., #308, 5–7 p.m., free) and just down the street at Artexte, Pervers/Cité presents Hot Summer Posters, a look at Montreal’s underground queer visual culture over the past decade, compiled by artist Jamie Ross (2 Ste-Catherine E., #301, 6–8 p.m., free

Get ready to get steamy at Casa del Popolo at tonight’s erotic spoken word and poetry performance night Erotic City hosted by Lady Katalyst (Kalmunity Vibe Collective) and featuring Kym Dominique-Ferguson (Madpoetix) and Toronto’s Victoria Grant, with music from DJ Chalice. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$12 in advance

If your ears crave the fuzz of a hard-working alt-rock band (who are donating proceeds from their latest record to a good, timely cause), check out Philly’s Loose Tooth, with openers Sun Organ and locals Pang Attack and Colour Wheel. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 9:30 p.m., $10

Among today’s Pride-week activities, a karaoke night at Concordia ghetto spot Kafein is appealing for the presence of Syrian-Canadian hip hop artist Wiz Kilo as host and the promise of simple good times (plus the shameless diva playlist, if you’re into that kind of thing). 1429 Bishop, 10 p.m., free

