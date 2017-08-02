Wednesday, Aug. 2

Stikki Peaches for Village BUNKR

Ahuntsic’s Central District (home of Montreal’s fashion industry along Chabanel) has a brand-new pop-up outdoor public square called Village BUNKR, and it opens this evening with a soft-launch party featuring art installations by Stikki Peaches, Waxhead, Laurence Vallières and more, onsite bar and food trucks and music from DJ Funky Falz. 9405 Esplanade, 5–9 p.m., free

For those on the south side of town, another outdoor block party is taking place in the Old Port this evening, hosted by Italian pizzeria BEVO Bar, featuring a sneaker clinic from Off the Hook, coffee bar from Olimpico, a special cocktail menu and tunes from DJ Toddy Flores. 410 St-Vincent, 5–10 p.m., free

Montreal’s First Peoples’ festival Présence Autochtone opens this evening with a special launch program in partnership with APTN at the Grande Bibliothèque, featuring a selection of short films created by young Aboriginal filmmakers from Canada, the U.S. and Guatemala. 475 de Maisonneuve E., 7:30 p.m., free general admission or $5 to reserve a seat

British DJ, producer, songwriter and musician Alex Crossan is Mura Masa, an artist who’s earned a fair amount of hype during his ascent over the past of couple years, especially since the release of his self-titled debut LP just a couple of weeks ago. Check him out live tonight at the Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $25/$28

Check out heavy-handed Toronto nugaze band Bleach Bath at Brasserie Beaubien, topping a bill that also features Ottawa noise/rock trio Kamen and locals Aim Low and Molly Drag. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $5

