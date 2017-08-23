Wednesday, Aug. 23

Julie Christmas performs with Cult of Luna.

The Festival Mode & Design is in full swing, with plenty of fashion, art and music centred in the Quartier des Spectacles with today’s lineup including the popular High Heels Race in support of Le Chaînon (corner Ste-Catherine W. and Jeanne-Mance, 12:15 p.m., free), conferences with fashion designers Marie St-Pierre (5:30 p.m.) and Zaldy Goco (6:45 p.m.) and photographer John Londoño (8 p.m., all talks at 1435 de Bleury, $25 each) plus runway fashion shows featuring designs from Denis Gagnon, Marie Saint Pierre, Philippe Dubuc followed by an audiovisual performance from Mathieu Deschênes (Place des Festivals, 7:30–11 p.m., free).

Today at the MUTEK festival, catch an extended DJ set by Daphni (aka Caribou, aka Dan Snaith), promising classic Detroit and Chicago sounds with a healthy dose of Afrobeat (MTelus, aka Metropolis, 59 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m.–3 a.m., $30/$35) and/or Inter_Connect London, an event happening on MUTEK’s free outdoor stage on the Place des Arts Esplanade (outside 175 Ste-Catherine W., 5–11 p.m., free).

Musician, painter and chef Beaver Sheppard headlines tonight’s edition of KickDrum’s outdoor concert series Backyard Sessions at Mile End’s Blanc de Blanc, with support from Sweet Roger and Weak Tea. 248 Villeneuve W., 7 p.m., $5/PWYC

Swedish metal band Cult of Luna and collaborator Julie Christmas are in town to play their 2016 album Mariner in its entirety, with openers Whores and Dälek. Théâtre Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W.), 8 p.m., $30.50/$33

Fresh Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti — who released his debut mixtape back in April — plays Montreal with opener Pi’erre Bourne. Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine E.), 9 p.m., $33/$40, all ages

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.