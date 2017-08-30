Wednesday, Aug. 30

Photo by Elena Anasova, selected for the World Press Photo exhibition.

The 12th annual World Press Photo exhibition begins today at the Old Port’s Marché Bonsecours, featuring award-winning images capturing world events of the past year, selected from the submissions of over 5,000 photojournalists from 125 countries. 325 de la Commune E., 10 a.m.–10 p.m., $13/$10 students, exhibition continues through Oct. 1

St-Henri salon Barbarella hosts a one-day End of Summer Lingerie Pop-Up by local lingerie online retailer Alice Kass featuring 25 to 75 per cent off brands like For Love and Lemons, Lonely, Agent Provocateur, Privacy Please, EastnWest and Hot-as-Hell. 3833 St-Jacques, 3–9 p.m., free entry

Head to Griffintown’s Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran for a double vernissage featuring a new exhibition by Montreal-based installation artist Dominique Pétrin called Get Rid of the Fabric Softener, consisting of quilt-like silkscreened panels, and Million Dollar Bash by Montreal painter David Elliott. 1892 Payette, 5–8 p.m., free

A group of anglo university students calling themselves Socialist Fightback at Concordia and McGill have organized a discussion about fascism and how to fight it. SSMU building (3480 McTavish, Lev Bukhman, 203), 7 p.m., free

Texas-born, NYC-based art-pop/synth-scape artist Emily Wells headlines a show at la Sala Rossa, where she’ll be joined by locals Blood and Glass and Pantihoes Fantastic (aka DJs Frannie Holder and Fab), presented by les Femmes s’en mêlent with MTL Women in Music. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12

Local indie pop/jazz artist Philémon Cimon — whose latest single is a cool collab with Fanny Bloom, Tommy Kruise and Shash’U — plays Divan Orange with openers le Bleu and Munya. 4234 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $7

