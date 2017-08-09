Wednesday, Aug. 9

Link Wray in Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World

The final day of Aboriginal culture festival Présence Autochtone features film screenings at two venues including Courts Critiques, a series of shorts documenting Indigenous resistance movements through film, words and performance at the Grande Bibliothèque (475 de Maisonneuve E., 7:30 p.m., free) plus award-winning documentary Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World about Native musicians in pop culture at Cinéma du Parc (3575 du Parc, 9 p.m., $11.50) and closing off with an outdoor dance party with performances from Micmac DJ XS7 and Algonquin two-spirit multi-instrumentalist Mich Cota (Atlantic and Durocher, 11 p.m., free). Note, there will be free shuttles from the Grande Bibliothèque and Cinéma du Parc to the closing party

Montreal’s community-led graffiti and hip-hop festival Under Pressure kicks off today with a special edition of live art battle Beaux Dégàts at Foufounes Électriques featuring twelve teams of artists creating original canvases live, with the audience voting for their faves with empty beer cans. Tonight’s opening festivities also include the regional championships of national DJ competition DMC Canada, with special performances from DJs Killa-Jewel, Construct, Lentils, Stram and Mixlog plus beatboxing from X-WAM. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8

Check out the classic pop stylings of Montreal’s Sunfields, who’ll be playing their first of three Wednesday residency nights at Divan Orange, this time with openers John Jacob Magistery. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Cinéma sous les étoiles screens Un journaliste au front, the story of Canadian freelance journalist Jesse Rosenfeld’s recent travels across the Middle East. Parc Laurier (Mentana and Laurier), 8:40 p.m., free

Following the second Coldplay show in Montreal this week, opening act AlunaGeorge (who we prefer to the main act) DJs at the official afterparty at Newspeak. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $15/$20

