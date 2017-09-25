A$AP Mob, The Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy (RCA/Sony)

Less than a year after the first installment, A$AP Mob emerge once again for another featurefilled free-for-all. The aftershock of member Playboi Carti’s recent success is felt, the Harlem collective using styles found on his acclaimed self-titled debut as the basis for many tracks. While this second installment fares better than last year’s Friends in terms of front-to-back consistency, the album fails to stir up more than a couple of standout songs. This is essential listening for any core “A$APians,” perhaps simply good for a couple of listens to the rest of the world.

6.5/10

Trial Track: “RAF” (feat. A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Quavo & Frank Ocean)