Belle Game, Fear/Nothing (Arts & Crafts)

If you’ve caught the video for “Spirit” that’s been in heavy rotation on MuchMusic all summer, or had a chance to catch this Vancouver band live or hear their debut album Ritual Tradition Habit, you’re already familiar with their blown-out shoegaze pop sound. This sophomore album packs in a lot more where that track came from, though other songs allow singer Andrea Lo to be a bit more verbose, and the band to hit a little harder. The strongest tracks, however, follow that winning, dreamy formula of hypnotic, mid-tempo walls of sound.

7/10

Trial Track: “Spirit”