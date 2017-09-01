Friday, Sept. 1

Yemanjo performs at MTL Pachangón.

The fifth edition of trilingual dance party MTL Pachangón is a great way to start your long, Labour Day, back-to-school weekend, to the beat of reggae, cumbia, tropical bass, Afro-latin rhythms and “hints of global electronic remix culture.” The event will begin a little earlier than usual with a vernissage and video launch, with the dance party kicking off at 10 p.m. Groove Nation (410 Rachel E.), 8 p.m., free before 11 p.m., $5 after

Indie video collective Cold Call Productions hosts the third edition of their short film festival at Psychic City, featuring works from over 20 filmmakers creating shorts, sketches, music videos and more. Secret location, 8 p.m., price unlisted

An end-of-summer ArtJam party happens tonight at Nomad Live hosted by Good Vibe People and featuring a lineup of visual art, video, tattooing and henna art, a painting competition and music from The Day Dreamers, FAWNA, Primitive Blue and more. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m., free before 9 p.m., $10 after</>

Among tonight’s MEG Festival events is a 100% Hip Hop program, broken up into three parts, with a conference at 5 p.m., a break from 6–9 p.m. and an open mic and concert at 10 p.m., the latter featuring France’s KillAson and locals Bad Nylon, Ragers and iLLvibe & Myer Clarity. Divan Orange (4234 St-Laurent), 5 p.m./9 p.m., $12

Philadelphia rock outfit Sheer Mag lands at la Vitrola to headline a show that also features Texas-Japan crossover Lost Balloons (Marked Men’s Jeff Burke and Suspicious Beasts’s Yusuke Okada) and locals Doggo. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$13

DJ Hua Li’s first-Friday monthly at NDQ — Extra Smooth — promises “hazed out house, cloudy rap and only the smoothest R&B.” 32 Beaubien E., 7 p.m.–3 a.m., free

