Friday, Sept. 15

The Dears. Photo by Richmond Lam.

Stock up on leather goods just in time for back-to-school at quality local leather supplier m0851’s seasonal sample sale, running for three days only in a Mile End loft and featuring up to 70 per cent off pricing on jackets, bags and other accessories. 5555 Casgrain, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., free entry

POP Montreal day three is packed with goodness, from the How and When to DIY Symposium (3450 St-Urbain, 12 p.m., free) Puces POP art market and Music on Paper exhibition (both at 5075 Rivard, starting at 3 p.m. free) and BBQ/show in the afternoon (3450 St-Urbain, 2-6 p.m., free) to a special show by the Dears — the Montreal band is playing their classic 2003 record No Cities Left in its entirety, with openers the Acorn (4530 Papineau, 8 p.m., $22/$25) — to Passovah Productions’ local all-stars show with Basia Bulat, Graham Van Pelt, Valleys, Napster Vertigo and Motherhood (Casa del Popolo, 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $13/$15) to Ellise Barbara’s Black Space (Rialto, 5723 Parc, doors 11:30 p.m.).

Take advantage of the summery weather and check out the final Friday party at Au Pied du Courant., with DJs Debbie Doe, Mightykat and Nymra. By 2100 Notre-Dame E., 5 p.m.–12 a.m., free

Don’t miss your chance to see the MAC’s summer exhibitions in style at tonight’s Nocturne, where you can view the immersive installations of Olafur Eliasson plus the exhibitions In Search of Expo 67, Woman and Her World and more, with workshops, guided tours, bar service and tunes from DJs Hatchmatik, Maddielonglegz and M.Bootyspoon. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $15/free for MACarte holders

French band Kepa, whose raw blues rock has been called a cross between Robert Johnson and Bob Log III, and Delta blues act Bottleneck Jay play Théâtre Outremont’s first of seven shows in their Mile Out concert series (which continues on Sept. 29 with singer, songwriter and rapper Mackjoffatt and the Dig). 1248 Bernard W., 8 p.m., free

