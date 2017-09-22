Friday, Sept. 22

Odile Myrtil performs at the RBMA Weekender.

Rap Battles for Social Justice teams up with this week’s Hip Hop You Don’t Stop festival to present a Rap Battle for Unity with performances from a dozen emcees and their young protégés from NDG-based hip hop mentorship programs, with artists such as Meryem Saci, Lucas Charlie Rose, Massyl, Shem G, Songsta Mamma and more plus an open mic and cypher session with the BalaganJamCrew. 5347 Côte-des-Neiges, 6–10 p.m., free

The Red Bull Music Academy Weekender continues with Sagacité, a dance party copresented by the Moonshine crew (but happening in prime time) featuring Bambii, Bonbon Kojax, DJ Marfox, Le1f, M. Bootyspoon, Odile Myrtil, Pierre Kwenders, Total Freedom and TYGAPAW. Cirque Éloize (417 Berri), 6:30 p.m., $15

Concordia community radio station CJLO launches their annual FUNDrive fundraising week tonight with a kickoff party at Casa del Popolo featuring performances from Hua Li, Adhoc and Tshizimba, plus a chance to buy raffle tickets to win some sweet prizes. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Check out the album release show for local electro-pop artist Antoine93’s new record Destination Unknown, with openers Deadboy, Cyber and Brad DJ. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $8/$10

Get in touch with your inner Morrissey at tonight’s show from Montreal’s own all-star Smiths cover band the Smiffs (featuring members of Stars, Suuns, Pang Attack, Ron’s Fantasy and uRockaoke). This is a rare occurrence, so don’t miss out! 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

