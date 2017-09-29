Friday, Sept. 29

Caveboy.

The annual Quebec-wide arts and cultural festival Journées de la culture opens today which sees dozens of local venues and institutions open their doors for three days of free programming, open houses, workshops, demos and more, giving an inside look at the artistic process, the chance to try out new skills and inspiration to take up a new hobby. Various locations and schedules, free

Now in its second edition, the digital mapping festival MAPP MTL opens tonight with a free soirée at Moment Factory with games, interactive installations, a workshop on tape mapping, a special presentation from Alexandre Michael and Tim Rice, ping-pong and more. 6250 Parc, 5–10 p.m., free, RSVP required

CJLO’s FUNDrive takes over Rebicycle’s 12th floor Mile End loft (with panoramic city views) for tonight’s fundraising party with a bike-themed raffle with a chance to win a $1,200 custom bike or concert ticket prize packs. DJs Honeydrip (Waves of Honey), Lady Oracle, SPLIFF JACKSUN and Chubby (Aloof Future) will provide the soundtrack. 5333 Casgrain, #1229, 8 p.m.–midnight, free entry

As part of their new concert series Mile Out, Théâtre Outremont presents the launch of The Digg, the new record by rap artist Mackjoffat. 1248 Bernard, 8 p.m., $20

Dream-pop trio Caveboy introduces a set of brand-new music, the result of a year-long writing and recording process, with a hometown show at O Patro Vys with support from multidisciplinary musician and artist Strangerfamiliar. 356 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.