Friday, Sept. 8

Grover studio sale includes work, like this dog, by Velvet Moustache.

For the first time since 2014, St-Laurent Boulevard becomes a pedestrian zone for a second, late-summer sidewalk sale happening all weekend with deals, music, terrasses, bbq’s and block parties from Sherbrooke to Mont-Royal. St-Laurent boulevard, 10 a.m.–9 p.m. daily

The Designers of the Grover building host a collective studio sale with 19 local designers and artisans including Metamorphose, Noujica, Bijoux Mohawki, Velvet Moustache, Elle Blackburn, Planteria and more. 2065 Parthenais, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., continues through Sunday

Fashion district pop-up zone Bunkr Village hosts an two-day live art party called Toile Blanche in collaboration with Station 16 Gallery featuring New York and Montreal artists live-painting including Acool55, Adam Dare, Commodore, Hektad, Jason Wasserman, Waxhead, WhatisAdam (WIA) and more plus an audiovisual performance from APigeon. 9405 de l’Esplanade, 11 a.m.–9 p.m., moving to 109 de Louvain W., 10 p.m.–1 a.m., free

The Ancient Future festival presents their annual throwdown in the Old Port today and tomorrow, with producers Hudson Mohawke, Etienne de Crecy, Project Pablo and Kevin Saunderson, Syrian singer Omar Souleyman, hip hop duo the Underachievers, local rapper on the rise KGoon (see our interview with him here) and more. Clock Tower Quay (400 de la Commune W.) and Hangar 16 (360 de la Commune E.), 5 p.m.– 2 a.m. Friday, 3 p.m.–3 a.m. Saturday, $85 weekend pass, $55 per day, $40 per day for Clock Tower Quay only

A new documentary about Indigenous musicians, RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World, opens today at Cinéma du Parc. The film tells the story of a missing chapter of American music history, and it’s packed with music by bona fide icons, from Link Wray to Jimi Hendrix to Buffy Sainte Marie, and talking heads including Iggy Pop, Martin Scorsese and George Clinton. 3575 Parc, various times, $12.50/$11 14-25 & seniors/$9 under 13

LGBT party night Mec Plus Ultra (MPU) goes Wild Wild West this month with their Raunchy Ranch edition. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $5 + free drink before 11 p.m./$8

