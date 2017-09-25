LCD Soundsystem, American Dream (Columbia/DFA)

While LCD Soundsystem’s reunion once seemed like a pipedream, who could have predicted they had a masterpiece in their pocket? Keeping the tracks long and track list short as ever, James Murphy and co have carved out a nearly perfect album, giving a bit of everything they do while completely evolving their sound in the process. “Other Voices” offers an unhinged take on their usual electronic droning while “Change Yr Mind” cranks up the Talking Heads even more. Unleashing his most epic track to date,“How Do You Sleep?,” Murphy proves his band’s return wasn’t a mistake.

9.5/10

Trial Track: “How Do You Sleep?”