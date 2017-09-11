Monday, Sept. 11

Busty and the Bass

After a year in studio, Montreal funk band Busty and the Bass launch their debut album Uncommon Good with a free show at Artgang, where they’ll perform the album from start to finish. 6524 St-Hubert, 6–11 p.m., free

This week’s edition of There’s Something Funny Going On at the Blue Dog serves as a tribute to award-winning comedian DJ Mausner, headlining the show in her final appearance before making the move to Toronto. The line-up also includes Alon Azimov, Rachel Gendron, Travis Cannon, Laura Buchanan and more. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Philly indie outfit No Thank You bring their shaggy, upbeat indie rock to la Vitrola with local openers Brandon and Massolit along with Boston’s Bathouse. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Montreal music video filmmaker Akim Gagnon throws himself a birthday party at Quai des Brumes with a handpicked line-up of artists including Klô Pelgag (solo), Antoine Corriveau (solo) and Violett PI (full band). 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $11–$13

