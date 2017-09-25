Monday, Sept. 25

The Mission Possible team.

Lawrence chef Marc Cohen and other Montreal culinary all-stars are prepping tonight’s Mission Possible banquet dinner, a fundraiser for the Mile End Mission with live music by Basia Bulat, Jeff Louch and Camille Delean. Rialto (5723 Parc), 6 p.m., $325 (includes $225 tax receipt)

Cinema Politica joins forces with the Concordia Food Coalition’s weeklong Bite Me! food security event seriesby screening the 2016 documentary Island Earth by filmmaker Cyrus Sutton, which looks at Hawaii’s position as a site of both agribusiness testing grounds and indigenous resistance. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Nomadic opera and classical performance series Opéra Café Concert performs at Artgang tonight with a special heatwave program called Sous les Bananiers, Sous les Palmiers with compositions by Gioachino Rossini, Boris Fomine, Consuelo Velazquez and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 7 p.m., $10–$20 donation suggested

Detroit rockers Electric Six take on l’Escogriffe in support of their 13th album How Dare You with support from L.A.’s Groves and local power pop four-piece the Sick Things. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $20.50/$17 in advance

