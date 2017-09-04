Monday, Sept. 4

Lady Gaga performs tonight.

To see what’s open and closed on Labour Day (which is today!), look here. (Those of you who need your liquor will be pleased to see that most SAQs are open.)

It’s the second and last day of the two-day YUL Eat food festival in the Old Port, featuring 64 food trucks, pop-ups and kiosks offering myriad flavours, as well as workshops, live music, a family zone and other activities. Clock Tower Quay, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., $45/$65/$85

Miel Montreal holds the penultimate workshop of their five-part urban bee series, with this evening’s edition focusing on strategies for creating a bee-friendly garden from choosing the best plants to attract bees, ideal locations and challenges. 6750 Esplanade #102, 6–8 p.m., $15/$10 students

We don’t often recommend arena pop shows, but Lady Gaga is worth a look (even if we weren’t that into her last album/concept). She’s at the Bell Centre tonight. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8:30 p.m., $58–$276

Montreal’s third annual Ladyfest, a celebration of women in comedy, launches today with a special ‘ajar mike’ edition of the Blue Dog’s Monday weekly comedy night There’s Something Funny Going On, hosted by Emma Wilkie and featuring stand-up from Kirsten Finch, Laura Buchanan, Emma Overton, Tina Mintz, Dawn Ford and many more. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Texas-born indie rock singer-songwriter Kevin Morby plays Bar le Ritz PDB in support of his newly released fourth album City Music, supported by L.A.-based indie folk artist Shannon Lay. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $20/$15 in advance

