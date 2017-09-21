Vut the fuck! The Varning From Montreal fest is here

Holy Mack! As we’re still feeling the after tremors of POP Montreal, another killer fest starts tonight at Katacombes. A Varning From Montreal now heads into its 11th edition and is now drawing international attention from the DIY punk community with both their programming and the visiting punx that will come from far and wide. Once again, if you weren’t smart enough to grab tickets, you are out of luck as Friday and Saturday are long sold out and tonight should be sold out if it hasn’t already. Get yer tix in advance, you slow pokes!

Not on the current Varning schedule but definitely playing over the weekend will be Cuba’s Addictox, la Misma (NYC), Columbia’s Primer Regimen, Miami’s Anti Faces, NYC’s Headsplitter and Male Patterns, Toronto’s Decade, Torment and King Cans. Jannick and the crew at Katacombes is a true jewel in this city.

Thursday: Kicking off the Varning fest is Sweden’s Rotten Mind, Droidz, Tumbas, Oakland’s Remnants, Portland’s Petite, Lysergic and Odd. This might be already sold out by the time you read this. 1635 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., price unlisted

You old punkers who are a little more grey around temples will want to check out first wave punks Wire as they plow through their back catalogue and flirt with their last couple of records at Théâtre Fairmount. Truthfully, they bored me silly when they played during POP a couple years back but opener Noveller will definitely dazzle with an amazing display of looping prowess. Her last show at Casa is still well lodged in my lobes. 5240 Parc, 7 p.m., $27 advance/$30 door

A night of classic thrash metal can be had at good ol’ Foufs with Sacred Reich, Byzantine, Ashes of Eden and Canderic. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $29.50 advance/$30 door

Friday: You can start off your Varning early for their matinee at 2 p.m. with Durs Coeurs, an encore performance from Portland’s Petite, Tight Lip and Sanction A. 4873 St-Laurent, 2 p.m., price unlisted

Things will heat up once the sun goes down at Varning with Japan’s Framtid, Boston’s Aspects of War, Oakland’s Isotope, Panama’s Hez, Blood Pressure, Parasytes, Omerta and Moblish. Yep, It’s sold the fuck out. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., SOLD OUT

Want to go out tonight but haven’t got a stitch to wear? For all of you mopes and people who want to get some mileage out of their new cardigans, a Smiths tribute band by the name of the Smiffs (nice one chaps) are playing the heavenly and luxurious l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Saturday: Varning gets the boot in on their final night with a return of Japan’s Framtid, Sweden’s Glorious?, NYC’s Extended Hell, Philly’s Devil Master, NYC’s Subversive Rite and Urchin, Pittsburg’s D.O.G., Mueco and Zymotic. You got it champion, if you didn’t get a ticket, yer fucked without a kiss. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., SOLD OUT

Sunday: Local stalwart Xavier Caféïne, celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his record Gisele and will perform it in its entirety at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15

Monday: If you missed out on a Varning, you can still catch some grade A punk of a different stripe at Foufs with the Life and Death tour featuring No Warning, Backtrack, Down To Nothing, Twitching Tongues, Higher Power, Vein and Gazm. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 6 p.m., $30 advance/$35 door

Geezus you have to give it to the Sick Things for being as giggy as Pale Lips and Dany Laj and Looks in this town. Our fine furry friends will open up the evening at l’Esco with Electric Six and Groves. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $17 advance/$20 door

Wednesday: The mighty Pixies will cruise through town to play nothing but all of the hits at the newly christened MTelus with Sunflower Bean. 59 Ste-Catherine E., p.m., $63

Current Obsession: Tragedy, Vengeance

