Local bands are launching records this week

Oh my gosh! No festivals this week. Could it really be true? For those of you who are still feeling festive though, there are pretty awesome record release parties happening this week from some local outfits that should appeal to anybody with a drone fetish as well as for the new-school psych-head.

Friday: A Devil’s Din will release their new psych stunner One Hallucination Under God at l’Esco and will be performing the record in its entirety, with some guests in the mix. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10 (includes CD)

Saturday: For some serious homegrown heaviness, you can drag your riff-laden carcass to la Vitrola to catch Saccage, Deathbringer, Sights of War, Sago and Maxxpower. 4602 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $12

My big pick of the week is another record launch by one of the most stunning and prolific bands in the city: Big/Brave. They’re releasing yet another barnstormer, Ardor, with Lungbutter and Truster at Casa. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10 advance/$13 door

A band with some serious songwriting chops who aren’t afraid to turn up the volume are playing Bistro de Paris, namely the Mighty Ffud, with their best budz Half Measures. 4536 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $7

Sunday: This is indeed a good week for those who dig heaviosity, and giving Big/Brave a serious run for the big pick of the week would be Relapse recording artists Cloakroom, who will level la Vitrola with Jet Black and Femme Accident. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12

Making your Sunday a tough decision is the new joint from members of Coil and Spiritualized — Thighpaulsandra — playing live at le Ritz with la Naegleria. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $15 advance/$20 door

Tuesday: The Deadly Mardi DIY series at Rockette keeps chooglin’ along with Lemongrab and Viranda Liv. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

For those of you digging the new blood coursing through the veins of psych-garage, you can check out Drag City/In the Red recording artists Wand with Moonwalks and Deaf at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $13 advance/$15 door

Wednesday: Finally, another biggy that is sure to appeal to people who went to Cloakroom and Thighpaulsandra is happening at Théâtre Fairmount, where industrial legends and Wax Traxx superstars Front 242 will be playing. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., SOLD OUT

Current Obsession: Low, Things We Lost in the Fire

