Montreal’s finest casinos

Casino de Montreal. Source: montrealvisitorsguide.com

Montreal is home to some stunning architecture and is truly worth visiting. It’s also home to some impressive casinos too, which is handy as the popularity of casinos across the world is skyrocketing.

The allure of the flashing lights and the betting tables is becoming much more widespread with casinos rapidly catering for and appealing to all types of people. Whereas once they were viewed as the playground of the rich and famous they’re now seen as open and welcoming to everyone.

In this article we look at the 3 best casinos in Montreal so that you can game in comfort and style when you visit this superb city.

1. Casino De Montreal

Location: 1 Avenue du Casino

Montreal, QC H3C 4W7

Capacity: 4,000

Known as Montreal Casino to the locals this is one of the largest casinos in the world, with a capacity of 4,000 people. It’s home to 3,200 slot machines and around 120 different gaming tables all spread out over different floors.

The staff are known for their incredibly high levels of customer service and the design of the venue is must-see as well. The big open windows, low floors and ornate features make this a great casino to game in.

An inside view of the Casino de Montreal. Source: Pinterest

Pros: Fantastic selection of games to play in a high-quality venue bursting with character.

Cons: Weirdly, the size. It’s such a big venue that distraction is never too far away.

Limits/Regulations: No cash limit, dress code-casual, 18+ only, no alcoholic drinks at tables, all winnings non-taxable.

Big Wins: In 1994 Daniel Corriveau picked 19 of the 20 winning numbers in Keno 3 times in a row scooping a jackpot of $600,000. This was down to the casino using an inadequate number generator which has since been updated, so don’t go rushing to play Keno!

Celebrity Guests: Joël Robuchon, Floyd Mayweather, Jermain Defoe.

Casino de Montreal from the outside. Source: PSA

2. Playground Poker Club

Location: 1500 Route 138

Unit C

Kahnawake, QC J0L 1B0

Capacity: 750

Established in 2010 this is the best venue in North America to play poker or card games regardless of whether you’re a pro or a first-timer. You could even bump into famous names such as Antonio Esfandiari, Phil Laak and Gavin Smith whilst you’re there, just maybe avoid going head-to-head with them though!

The ambience is fairly low-key and there isn’t as much choice as the Montreal Casino but it is more modern and sleek. The staff are good and there’s a feel of a purpose-built venue to the place.

A packed out Playground Poker Club. Source: Pinterest

Pros: Sleek, modern purpose-built venue.

Cons: If poker isn’t your thing then maybe give it a swerve.

Limits/Regulations: Cash games from $1-$25 but high-stakes games are available and limits can be found out by emailing the venue.

Big Wins: In August a $1.2 million bad beat jackpot was shared amongst players at a $½ no-limit hold ‘em table

Celebrity Guests: Antonio Esfandiari, Phil Laak, Gavin Smith.

Playground Poker Club. Source: Poker Listings

3. Billiard Fats

Location: 1635 Rue Sainte-Catherine O

Montreal, QC H3H 1L8

Capacity: 50-100

Ok so technically this isn’t a casino but it’s most definitely worth visiting if you’re ever in Montreal. Known to us as a pub, known to the Canadians as a dive bar. This is a real gritty venue with a cool feel and vibe.

Drinks are fairly inexpensive and the staff can be very welcoming and hospitable. In terms of gaming there are slots available to use and on certain nights they stage poker games. If you’re looking for pure gaming then this isn’t your place but if you’re looking for fun you should check it out!

Billiard Fats when it isn’t being used as a gambling hotspot. Source: Facebook

Pros: Laid-back venue, have a relaxing cocktail or beer in a jovial and welcoming venue whilst winning on the slots.

Cons: Not a purpose-built casino so there’s a shortage of options. Slots are always available but poker nights have to be scheduled.

Limits/Regulations: 18+

Big Wins: Unknown

Celebrity Guests: None that have been brave enough to admit it!

Billiard Fats. Source: Yelp

Important points

All of the casinos mentioned above have their own pros and cons, but they’re certainly all worth visiting. The sheer size and dominance of the Casino De Montreal has resulted in a lack of other casinos.

Although there aren’t many casinos in the region, these three options mean there is something for everyone. Even if you don’t want the fuss of visiting one of these casinos you can always play online!