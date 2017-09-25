Paupière, À jamais privé de réponses (Lisbon Lux)

The debut album by Montreal trio Paupière shows progression from last year’s Jeunes Instants EP, with more sophistication in their songcraft and synth-driven sound (coproduced by We Are Wolves’ Vincent Levesque). Standing apart from the alternately dancefloor-oriented and experimental synth wave scene, Paupière are dedicated to pop, keeping vocals and melody at the fore, evoking British and French acts of the early to mid ’80s when their tempos rise and mirroring chill contemporary electro at their most laid-back.

7.5/10

Trial Track: “Défunte Lune de Miel”