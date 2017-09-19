September 19, 2017
PHOTOS: Art, fashion and music from POP Montreal 2017

By

EBHONI. Photos by Lisa Sproull

POP Montreal is a music festival first, but its many other wings — Fashion POP, Film POP and Art POP among them — make the five-day event a multidisciplinary melting pot of good times.

This second set of festival pics, taken by Cult MTL arts editor Lisa Sproull between Sept. 13 and 17, showcases more shows as well clothing design, art installations, sculptures and paintings that were part of the festival’s Sweet 16 edition. (See our festival report here and our first photo gallery here.)

  • image 1-fashion-pop-jpg
  • image 2-fashion-pop-jpg
  • image 3-fashion-pop-jpg
  • image 4-fashion-pop-jpg
  • image 5-vagabon-jpg
  • image 6-vagabon-jpg
  • image 7-vagabon-jpg
  • image 8-austra-jpg
  • image 9-austra-jpg
  • image 10-austra-jpg
  • image 11-austra-jpg
  • image 12-lady-miss-kier-jpg
  • image 13-lady-miss-kier-jpg
  • image 14-femme-accident-jpg
  • image 15-femme-accident-jpg
  • image 16-art-pop-jpg
  • image 17-art-pop-jpg
  • image 18-art-pop-jpg
  • image 19-art-pop-jpg
  • image 20-art-pop-jpg
  • image 21-art-pop-jpg
  • image 22-art-pop-jpg
  • image 23-record-fair-jpg
  • image 24-bonjay-jpg
  • image 25-bonjay-jpg
  • image 26-bonjay-jpg
  • image 27-l-a-foster-jpg
  • image 28-l-a-foster-jpg
  • image 29-public-service-broadcasting-jpg
  • image 30-public-service-broadcasting-jpg
  • image 31-public-service-broadcasting-jpg
  • image 32-public-service-broadcasting-jpg
  • image 33-public-service-broadcasting-jpg
  • image 34-ebhoni-jpg
  • image 35-ebhoni-jpg
  • image 36-ebhoni-jpg
  • image 37-ebhoni-jpg
  • image 38-ebhoni-jpg
  • image 39-strange-froots-jpg
  • image 40-strange-froots-jpg
  • image 41-strange-froots-jpg
  • image 42-strange-froots-jpg

