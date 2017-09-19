PHOTOS: Art, fashion and music from POP Montreal 2017

EBHONI. Photos by Lisa Sproull

POP Montreal is a music festival first, but its many other wings — Fashion POP, Film POP and Art POP among them — make the five-day event a multidisciplinary melting pot of good times.

This second set of festival pics, taken by Cult MTL arts editor Lisa Sproull between Sept. 13 and 17, showcases more shows as well clothing design, art installations, sculptures and paintings that were part of the festival’s Sweet 16 edition. (See our festival report here and our first photo gallery here.)