Daniel Caesar, Freudian (Golden Child)

Daniel Caesar is next up. Anyone who was lucky enough to catch his Osheaga 2017 performance could endorse this, his debut only serving as further confirmation. Caesar brings some much needed soul back into R&B, ignoring the trap-influenced trends of today in lieu of a sound that brings back memories of a young Bilal. Using both sparse instrumentation and vulnerable lyricism, the Oshawa native offers something refreshing to a muchloved genre without sacrificing any integrity.

9/10

Trial Track: “Get You” (feat. Kali Uchis)