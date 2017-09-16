Saturday, Sept. 16

The Besnard Lakes. Photo by Mehdi Benkler.

Day four of the POP Montreal festival has a sky-high pile of good times in store, including — care of Sessions 375, a group that’s been organizing free cultural events this summer to mark the city’s anniversary — a daytime BBQ show (with Lunice, Kid Koala and more) and Record Fair (3450 St-Urbain, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free) and a free nighttime show in three rooms at the Rialto, featuring nine bands including one of the city’s best live bands on the comeback trail, Think About Life. See the bottom paragraph for more POP picks for tonight.

Meet the artists of the Mile End and find out what happens in those giant old factories at this weekend’s Mile End Studio Tour, where you’ll find friendly neighbourhood artists, sculptors, fashion designers, photographers and more opening their doors and giving demos of their skills. 160 St-Viateur E, 5333 Casgrain, 5445-5555 de Gaspé, 6201 du Parc and 5369 St-Laurent, 12–6 p.m., continues through Sunday

The third edition of BIPOC-centred spoken word outdoor performance event Sisters in Motion takes place today, for an afternoon of storytelling and sharing, focusing on the experiences of Black, Indigenous and racialized women and femmes, plus food from Midnight Kitchen. 6574 Durocher, 12:30–3:30 p.m., free for self-identified BIWOC/BIFOC, $7–$10 sliding scale for allies

Head to Plateau artist-run centre OBORO for a double vernissage of two new multimedia exhibitions including Moss by Skeena Reece and Wishes by Emilie Monnet and Dayna Danger, where you’ll find photographs, paintings, immersive sound installations and more that serve as affirmations of identity and dreams. The vernissage will feature a special performance in collaboration with POP Montreal. 4001 Berri, #300, 5–8 p.m., free

There are some great local bands playing POP today, including synth-punk band Duchess Says (with New Fries and Ellemetue at Bar le Ritz PDB, 179 Jean-Talon W., doors 8 p.m., $15/$20), electro/dance duo Wake Island (with Radiant Baby, Tam, Chloe Charles and Honey Beard at Casa del Popolo, 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10) and shoegaze/psych lords the Besnard Lakes, playing their 2007 album Are the Dark Horse in its entirety (with Pang Attack at Ukrainian Federation, 5213 Hutchison 8 p.m., $18).

