Saturday, Sept. 2

Mural by Jessica Sabogal for Unceded Voices.

Now in its fourth year, food fest YUL EAT returns for a weekend-long celebration of flavour with 64 pop-up restaurants, food trucks and kiosks stationed at the Old Port’s clock tower with more food than you can handle plus free tastings, a bbq smokehouse, chef demos and other activities. Quai de l’Horloge, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., $5

A weekend of cool music under the Van Horne Overpass is upon us courtesy of the brand new Mile Ex End music fest, with City and Colour and Cat Power topping the bill tonight and Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Patrick Watson headlining tomorrow. Also playing today are Busty and the Bass, Foreign Diplomats and Aliocha, among others. Van Horne & Rosemont, 12–11 p.m., $50 per day/$90 weekend pass

Join the artists of this year’s Unceded Voices street art convergence for a walking tour of the 7 new murals and installations that were painted around St-Henri during last month’s event by women, 2spirit and Queer artists of Indigenous, Black and racialized identities including Jessica Sabogal, Dayna Danger, Shanna Strauss, Cedar Eve Peters and more. Departing from St-Henri metro, St-Jacques & St-Ferdinand, 2 p.m., free

As part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary celebrations, and in conjunction with many of the city’s music festivals (including the ones listed here) and concert promoters, an Electro Parade will blast beats and synth lines through the heart of the city. Quartier des Spectacles to Mont-Royal, 2–11 p.m.

Synth-pop artist Allie X returns to the Phi Centre a couple of years after taking over the building with a highly conceptual show to headline with support from L.A. Foster and Crystal Nebula. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $22.72–$26.96, all ages

An all-night art and dance party called Exposé Noir takes place tonight at the industrial Darling Foundry, serving as the North American debut for Antwerp-based techno artist Amelie Lens plus local DJs Zepha, Kris Tin and Debbie DøE and a visual art exhibition with works by Sylvie Adams, Hunter Mclean, Guillaume Huguet and more. 745 Ottawa, 10 p.m.–5 a.m., $35

