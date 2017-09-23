Saturday, Sept. 23

Handmade cat bowties by Pepito le Chat at the Etsy Made in Quebec market.

Rosemont’s Angus Technopole market area plays host to this weekend’s Etsy Made in Quebec fest, with over a hundred local artisans and craftspersons offering their wares, plus workshops, prizes, entertainment and more. 2600 William-Tremblay, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., free, continues through Sunday

As part of Red Bull Music Academy’s weekender in Montreal, Usine C will be the site of Equinox, a party co-presented by LGBT-oriented art space Never Apart. Expect “incendiary and thought-provoking house and techno” by Borusiade, Carla Dal Forno (live), Carlos Souffront b2b Derek Plaslaiko, Courtesy, Jayda G, Umfang and Volvox. 1345 Lalonde, 5 p.m., $15

Laugh the night away at tonight’s edition of the monthly sketch comedy showcase Party Dinosaur at the Montreal Improv Theatre, featuring dino regulars Alex Brown, Emery Fine, Vance Gillis and Jason Grimmer plus special guests including James McGee, Emma Overton, Travis Cannon and more. 3713 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8

Montreal singer-songwriter Dan Bern plays one of Billy Bob Productions’ series of shows in St-Henri, this one happening at Turbo Haus. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $20/$25

Audiovisual saxophone and loop duo DF host a launch party for their new EP abcdf with pals Joni Void and Justin Lazarus (Look Vibrant) in a Mile End art loft. 160 St-Viateur E., #160, 9 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.