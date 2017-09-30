Saturday, Sept. 30

Stay Home Club at Pin Patch MTL.

Annex Vintage and enamel pin designers Manière Noire host Pin Patch MTL, a one-day only showcase of enamel pins and embroidered patches produced by a selection of designers and boutiques including Stay Home Club, Lovestruck Prints, Ambivalently Yours, La Façade, Laracaille, Crywolf and more. Espace POP, 5587 Parc, 11 a.m.–8 p.m., free

As part of Concordia radio station CJLO’s annual FUNdrive, 17 local bands will be performing all 17 tracks from MuchMusic’s 1999 compilation Big Shiny Tunes 4. Relive the bands that time forgot like Goo Goo Dolls, Econoline Crush and Smash Mouth. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 7 p.m., $10/PWYC

Parisian dark-wave/synth-wave artist Pertubator headlines at SAT with support from some sweet likeminded local acts, namely le Matos and Mole Machine. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $27/$32

Local band Big/Brave launch their new record Ardor at la Sala Rossa tonight, with openers Lungbutter (also from Montreal) and Edmonton’s Truster. For more about the band and the album, see our Big/Brave article here. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

Toronto-based party crew Beam Me Up! presents their weekly disco party (the best in Toronto, according to BlogTO) in Montreal for the first time at Groove Nation, so don’t miss your chance to get in on the ground floor of what’s set to become a monthly tradition of underrated and obscure funk, jazz, soul, boogie, rare groove, reggae, gospel and proto-house from DJs Patchouli Brothers and Cyclist. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $10

Frankie Teardrop’s monthly LIP party exceptionally takes place at Club Lambi tonight, with special guest DJs Jay Boogie (NYC), Jasmine Infiniti and Rhi Blossom. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10–$15 sliding scale

