Saturday, Sept. 9

Traditional dancers at the Montreal Ukrainian Festival.

This weekend’s Mile Ex arts and culture fair Project Ex involves Festival Citoyen, a day-long block party at Café 180g featuring neighbourhood food vendors like Manitoba, le Diplomate, Ballpark, Harricana, Dispatch and more, public art from Artgang, SOIR and Soder, an artisan market, workshops from local studios and performances from the Billionaires, DoMi X TSF, Hools, the Corks, Café 180g collective DJs, Fruits, Black Bambi, Forrest and plenty more fun. 6546 Waverly, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., free

If perogies and other traditional Eastern European food, music, dance, costumes and tchotchkes are your thing, you may want to check out the 18th annual Ukrainian Festival, on today and tomorrow. Today’s bonus: a mid-afternoon fashion show. Parc Beaubien (Beaubien & 9th Avenue), 11 a.m.–11 p.m., free

Day two of the Ancient Future festival brings a second helping of house, techno and hip hop to the Old Port, with artists including Fritz Kalkbrenner, Hudson Mohawke, Etienne de Crecy and Brown at the Clock Tower Pier (2–11 p.m., $15/$55 with night show) and Victor Ruiz and Johnny Trika at Hangar 16 (9 p.m.–3 a.m., $40/$55 with day show). See the full program and map and purchase ticket here.

Contemporary art gallery Art Mür hosts a double vernissage this afternoon for new exhibitions Move Forward, Look Back by Lois Andison featuring kinetic sculptures, video installations and text exploring transformations and the female condition, and Try Me by Cal Lane who’s created a basketball court inside the studio with nets made from unexpected materials, among other thought-provoking interventions. 5826 St-Hubert, 3–5 p.m., free

Multipurpose event venue Societé des arts technologiques (better known as SAT) celebrates their 22nd anniversary anniversary with a stack of electro DJs and VJs on two floors and a BBQ on the terrasse. 1201 St-Laurent, BBQ 5–10 p.m., $27.25, party 9 p.m.–3 a.m., $12.25

DJ Jeffany (Glitter Bomb) presents the 14th edition of Viva Disco at NDQ. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., free

