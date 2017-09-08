Two free music events will rock the Plateau and Mile End care of Session 375 and POP Montreal on Sept. 16

The fourth and final edition of Sessions 375 — a series of free music experiences held around town this summer in collaboration with the city’s major festivals — is happening on Saturday, Sept. 16 as part of POP Montreal.

Following successful co-productions with the Jazz Fest, Osheaga and îleSoniq, Sessions 375 teams up with the eclectic POP fest for its 16th edition. The two-part event begins at noon at POP Quarters, aka the Ancienne École des beaux-arts (3450 St-Urbain), where bands, BBQ and a Record Fair (co-presented by Greenland Productions) will attract music fans of all stripes, with food trucks and activities contributing to the family-friendly atmosphere. Here are the set times and band line-up:

12 p.m. Buffalo Hat Singers

12:45 p.m. Raza Jazz de Montréal

1:30 p.m. Orkestar Kriminal

2:45 p.m. Klô Pelgag

3 p.m. Shades of Culture

3:40 p.m. Aba & Preach

4 p.m. Bonjay

5 p.m. Lunice

6 p.m. Kid Koala’s Vinyl Vaudeville

+ DJ Andy Williams between sets

In the evening, the fun moves to the Rialto Theatre Complex (5723-5719 Parc), where some of Montreal’s hottest bands and DJs will be playing in four rooms:

Clubhouse POP

7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Lunice + Vinyl Love

Studio Rialto

8:30 p.m. Melody McKiver

9:30 p.m. Lido Pimienta

10:30 p.m. Alsarah & the Nutabones

RSVP here

Rialto Hall

9 p.m. Jeremy Dutcher

10 p.m. Aldous Harding

11 p.m. Laura Sauvage

RSVP here

Piccolo Little Burgundy (Late Night) – SOLD OUT

11 p.m. Ebhoni

12 a.m. Strange Froots

1 a.m. Think About Life

RSVP here

For more information about the event, see the Sessions 375 website.