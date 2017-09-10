Sunday, Sept. 10

Monstreal Horror-thon attendees.

Horror, goth, emo, punk, steampunk and gore fans are invited to the second edition of Monstreal Horror-thon, a horror, sci-fi and fantasy convention taking place at Ruby Foo’s Hotel. 7655 Decarie, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., $5/free for kids under 12

The annual Cycling Grand Prix of Montreal around Mount Royal happens today, with elite international cyclists arriving to race through Montreal’s hilly landscape and a fan zone at the base of the mountain with all-day activities, views of the race, live coverage and cycling-themed exhibitors and vendors. Mount Royal Park (Parc/Rachel), 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m., free

The comedians of this year’s Ladyfest will be sharing their experiences and insights on the comedy world with today’s panel discussion at Théâtre Sainte Catherine, hosted by Cult MTL/CKUT contributor Sarah Deshaies and featuring 10 panelists including Tranna Wintour, Coko & Daphney, Aliya Kananii, Sehar Manji, DJ Mausner, Alex Brown and JFL producer Sophia Salador. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m., free

Those who are bummed out about the end of Twin Peaks can scratch the David Lynch itch with this evening’s 35mm film screening of 2001’s surreal Mulholland Drive starring Naomi Watts as a naïve aspiring actress who attempts to help an amnesiac car accident survivor uncover her true identity. Hosts le Cinéclub Film Society has invited Montreal film scholar Simon Laperrière to speak at the screening. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

Montreal band RadioVoid launch their new album Measures of Violence in Time with openers Skin, Kerans and Dead Dog. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

