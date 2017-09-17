Sunday, Sept. 17

Nicole Kidman in How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

A group of St-Henri neighbours have organized a big, day-long collective yard sale happening this afternoon, with vintage decor, locally made artisanal products, clothing, snacks from Le Quai Roulant food truck and musical performances. 175 Rose de Lima, 12–8 p.m., free

Plateau collective art space CTRL-V hosts a pop-up art market featuring works from local artists including Amanda Durepos, Chloë Lalonde, Peter Baylis, Mikaela Kautzky and more. 4064 St-Laurent, 12–8 p.m., free

Check out the third edition of Resto Végo’s vegan pop-up shop. 1720 St-Denis, 12–5 p.m., free entry

On this last day of POP Montreal, check out Mount Eerie, whose latest album A Crow Looked at Me was written in the wake of the death of his wife, Montreal cartoonist and musician Geneviève Castrée. See our interview with Elverum here. Ukrainian Federation (5213 Hutchison), 8 p.m., $30

POP Montreal’s film component Film POP hosts a triple-bill at Cinéma du Parc, starting with the Canadian premiere of 12-years in the making documentary On The Sly: In Search of the Family Stone by Michael Rubenstone (5 p.m.), followed by Flying Lotus’s controversial project Kuso (7 p.m.) and finally John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, a sci-fi, queer punk musical adapted from a Neil Gaiman short story starring Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp and Nicole Kidman (9 p.m.), all screenings at 3575 du Parc, $11 each

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.