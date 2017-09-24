Sunday, Sept. 24

DJ Josh Wink.

TEDxConcordia has organized a multidisciplinary conference and networking session featuring nine speakers on a range of topics including sustainable public space design, stress reduction, communication through music, critical thinking and a keynote address on the potential of the next generation from retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire. Place des Arts (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 1–6 p.m., $74/$56 students

In advance of his Piknic Electronik set later today, rave music producer and DJ Josh Wink will give an afternoon talk at LANDR’s Mile End Studio as part of their Talk:Music series. 160 St-Viateur E., #809, 1:30 p.m., free, RSVP required. Event will also be live-streamed here.

Three block parties are happening simultaneously in Canada’s three major cities (Vanccouver, Toronto and Montreal), sites of the neighbourhoods that are explored in Block by Block, a multimedia project featuring stories of stories of migration and settlement that forms the basis of our multicultural society. Montreal’s contribution to the project is naturally Côte-des-Neiges, site of this afternoon’s event, which promises music by DJs Simahlak and Dr. Mad, live performances, food from la Belle Tonkinoise, dance, free haircuts and henna and more. Chalet Kent (3220 Appleton), 3–6 p.m., free

The Cinéclub Film Society teams up with feminist film collective DeuXX to present Mary Harron’s 2000 adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho, starring Christian Bale as the cold-blooded, Huey Lewis-loving executive sociopath Patrick Bateman. Cinéma VA (1395 René-Lévesque W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.