Sunday, Sept. 3

Basia Bulat performs at Mile Ex End today.

The second and final day of the Mile Ex End music fest – happening under the Van Horne overpass, rain or shine – promises some heavy-hitting local talent including headliners Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Patrick Watson and Basia Bulat as well as U.S. folk/pop elderstateswoman Suzanne Vega. Check out the festival’s website for more. Site entrance/exit from Henri-Julien & Bellechasse, 1–11 p.m., day ticket $50

On the final day of DHC/ART’s exhibition Modern Piano Music by Ed Atkins, local artist Jenny Lin will host a drop-in interactive augmented reality zine-making workshop called Happening in which participants will describe a lost object in words, and other participants will draw their interpretation of that description. Participants will learn how to render their works into an augmented reality software viewable on a smartphone or tablet. 465 St-Jean, 2–5 p.m., free

Say goodbye to summer with Never Apart and n10.as radio with the cultural venue’s final pool party of the season, plus the chance to view the summer exhibitions and groove to music from Gayance, Jesse Futerman, Mind Bath, Loose Excursions and Sies Marlan. 7049 St-Urbain, 3–9 p.m., $10

Montreal’s Throw Poetry Collective hosts a back-to-school Slam poetry session at Cagibi headlined by Guatemalan hip hop poet and youth advocate SPIN, who’s performed in seven countries and was named Toronto Poetry Slam Grand Champion in 2015. 5490 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $7/$5 students and QWF members

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.