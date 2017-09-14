Thursday, Sept. 14

Lady Miss Kier

Never Apart teams up with POP Montreal to present the latest Q&A session in the cultural venue’s Legends Series, featuring none other than DJ and Groove Is in the Heart vocalist (from her days as frontwoman of Deee-Lite) Lady Miss Kier, appearing in conversation with Michael Venus in advance of her set tonight at the Piccolo Rialto. 7049 St-Urbain, 4 p.m., free

The MAI welcomes the public to a vernissage for Montreal artist Anna Jane McIntyre’s new immersive multimedia installation work, La forêt noire, where visitors meander through a shadowy print-media forest of stylized trees, accompanied by a mysterious soundscape giving the perfect atmosphere to contemplate self-identity through cultural experiences, using her British, Trinidadian and Canadian roots as a guide. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 5–8 p.m., free

Hochelaga gallery Espace Scuderi hosts the fourth edition of the erotic art show S.E.Xposition featuring over 100 artworks including paintings, screenings and music plus live painting by a different artist each night of the show (tonight’s guest artist is Virginie Lauzon), plus live nude body painting by O’Kane. 3890 Ste-Catherine E., 6–11 p.m., $10, continues through Sunday

POP Montreal goes into night mode with a Heavy Trip/Arbutus Records joint showcase at Studio Rialto, featuring Moon King, Doomsquad, Blanka, Bodywash, Sorry Girls and a DJ set by Pascale Project. 5723 Parc, 8 p.m.–2 a.m., $10/$12

Tonight’s other recommended POP shows are Toronto’s gothy electro act Austra (with Doldrums and Forever at the Rialto, 5723 Parc, 8 p.m., $25/$28), San Francisco pop/folk/psych band Thee Oh Sees (with Chocolat at la Tulipe, 4530 Papineau, 9 p.m., $28/$30), NYC indie rock act Vagabon (with Nnamdi Ogbonnaya at Church of St. John the Evangelist, 137 President-Kennedy, 8:30 p.m., $16/$18) and Montreal bilingual hip hop crew Dead Obies at MTelus, though that show is sold out. There will be scalpers outside the venue, if you’re down for that (with Mike Shabb, 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $35.30).

