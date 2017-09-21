Thursday, Sept. 21

Nomadic Massive performs at Common Ground’s open mic night.

In a nod to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s famous 1969 Bed-in anti-war demonstration that took place at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel, Sid Lee and MASSIVart are recreating the experience for one day only with an interactive Bed-in for Peace on the Place Ville Marie esplanade with 40 beds, a poster exhibition, live music performances and more surprises to raise funds for Amnesty International. 1 Place-Ville-Marie, 7 a.m.–6 p.m., free

High-end Mile End boutique Lowell hosts a three-day studio sale at their Hochelaga atelier with recycled leather label rachel f., featuring discounts of 50%–80% off samples and previous collections. 4831 Ste-Catherine E., 4–9 p.m., free, continues through Saturday

Hip-hop community Common Ground hosts an open mic performance night at Groove Nation featuring performances from Nomadic Massive, Loe Pesci, Basics, Nazim and more up-and-coming rappers, vocalists, DJs and MCs. 410 Rachel E., 9 p.m., $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after

The Red Bull Music Academy returns to Montreal after last year’s drop-in for a four-night weekend rager, beginning tonight! The kick-off party is called Temple damné, featuring local power electronics savant Âmes Sanglantes, RBMA Montréal alumna Pan Daijing, Canadian ambient drone duo Nadja, Baltimore experimentalist TRNSGNDR/VHS, Iranian-born and Montreal-raised performance artist SADAF and an industrial set by Orphx. SAT (1201 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $10

