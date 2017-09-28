Thursday, Sept. 28

Photo by Vincent Meessen, still from One.Two.Three. Courtesy of the artist and Normal, Brussels.

This evening’s Montreal of the Future 5 à 9 event at the McCord Museum offers a final opportunity to catch the summer’s exhibition Fashioning Expo 67 plus take a look into the future with special workshops and activities with artist MonoSourcil, Cegep Marie Victorin fashion students, a special Senses Lab, virtual reality and 3D printing stations plus bar service and tunes from DJ Millimetric. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $20/$16 in advance, free for members, admission includes one drink

CKUT and Concordia’s Leonard & Bina Ellen Gallery bring a taste of Congolese nightlife and political culture to the screen at Bar le Ritz PDB with a presentation of One.Two.Three, a documentary produced by filmmaker Vincent Meessen for the 2015 Venice Biennale that features a group of young women musicians recording a new version of a 1968 protest song in a legendary Kinshasa nightclub. The screening will be followed by a conversation between Meessen, musician Pierre Kwenders and scholars Thomas McDonough and Bob White. 179 Jean-Talon W., 6:30 p.m., free

CJLO and Good Vibe People join forces to present an autumn edition of their popular Folk Fest at Nomad Nation, with indoor and outdoor stages featuring performances by Bats in the Belfry, Common Holly, Thanya Iyer, Bitch Goddess, Tamara Sandor, Irish Indian (Po Lazarus) and more. 129 Van Horne, 6:30 p.m., $20/$15 students includes snacks from Bofinger and beverages from David’s Tea

Eight local femme-fronted bands are getting together to play la Sala Rossa in a show called Yes/Unity, which wraps with a dance party after the live sets. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $8 before 10 p.m./$10

199V, the local trap artist who’s probably best known for the banger “Way Too Much,” is launching his EP twentytwo with support from Mike Shabb & friends, WASIU and Dear Lola, Planet Giza, Jei Bandit + jåmvvis, JT Soul, Paris Louis, Hardbody Jones and C47EB plus Relaxjosh and special guest FVCKRENDER. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $5

