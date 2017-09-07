Thursday, Sept. 7

Hoan. Photo by Richmond Lam.

Back-to-school music festival OUMF officially started yesterday (and runs through Sunday) but gets going in earnest with outdoor shows in the UQAM Ghetto tonight. The big hip hop show is happening tomorrow, but tonight is also worth a trip, with Hoan, Gulfer, Kenlo Craqnuques, the OBGMs and more. See the whole program — including other activities like sports, comedy, visual art and dance — here. De Maisonneuve to Sherbrooke, Sanguinet to Savoie

Montreal’s artful vandal MissMe teams up with photographer Nastia Cloutier-Ignatiev to present a new series of challenging and assertive works called Pussylluminati, opening tonight with a vernissage and catalogue launch at Galerie C.O.A consisting of collaborative intimate anatomical portraits of pussy-owning persons of diverse origins and life experiences, accompanied by MissMe’s provocative multidsiciplinary installations and a catalogue containing texts written by the participants. 6405 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m., free

The inaugural edition of Alexandra-Marconi neighbourhood (aka Mile Ex to gentrifiers and the New York Times) arts and culture fest Project Ex kicks off today with a launch party featuring delicacies from Le Ballpark, Manitoba, Dasfoodtruck and Brasserie Harricana plus performances from Radiant Baby, Wizaard, Men I Trust and Ouri plus DJ sets from Tancred, La Bronze and Odile Myrtil. 6600 Hutchison, 5 p.m.–1 a.m., $21.14

Get your dance on with a lineup of 80’s-inspired electro-pop and dark wave at l’Esco headlined by 4-piece Syzzors (teasing their upcoming EP with the newly released single First) plus the Depeche Mode-flavoured trio Ghost Love and chill synthy franco-pop from La Fièvre. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10

Cosi E Cosi launch their debut album Impermanence in the Time of Heavens (read our interview here) at la Vitrola with locals Lost Creatures and Valeda 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

One of this week’s women in comedy festival Ladyfest’s signature events, tonight’s Stand-Up Showcase hosted by Amanda McQueen features performances from Montreal’s own award-winning comedian DJ Mausner plus Nancy Webb, Rachel Gendron and Travis Cannon plus Toronto’s Aliya Kanani and Ottawa’s Ashley Krawchenko, Karen Joy and Heather Hurst. Théàtre Ste-Catherine, 264 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $12

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.