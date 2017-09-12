Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Hotelier.

Lettering lovers may be interested to know that Montreal is hosting the travelling international typographical conference ATypI this week, with workshops available to the general public today only, plus a free exhibition of award-winning new typography of the past year running all week in the exhibition hall of the conference’s home base, UQAM’s Coeur des Sciences. Exhibition at 225 President-Kennedy, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., free, continues through Friday, workshops in various venues, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., $50 (half day)–$100 (full day)

Plateau cocktail bar Mayfair’s weekly jazz tribute honours saxophonist Sonny Rollins tonight with two back-to-back live performances plus signature cocktails and a new fall menu. 451 Rachel E., shows at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., free entry

Check out the official grand opening of M Telus (ie. the rebranding of Metropolis), a big free show featuring local rap duo Radio Radio and Ottawa ravers A Tribe Called Red (known for bringing the banger to every venue they play) plus DJ sets by K.O.K.A. (Karim Ouellet and King Abid), Marieme & Di Astronauts with Sabrina Sabotage. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., free

From Worcester, Massachusetts, alt band the Hotelier drop in to town to play l’Escogriffe with Long Beach, California’s Oso Oso and Common Holly. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $18.50–$22.25

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has a fanbase 19-million-strong (judging from Spotify, anyway), and tonight we’ll see how many of them live in Montreal. Kennedy is playing an all-ages show at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15–$18.50

Funky electro-pop five-piece Choses Sauvages takes over Club Balattou with groovy contemporaries Wizaard, featuring special projections from Philippe Marquis (Choses Sauvages) and Lilith (Wizaard). 4372 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.