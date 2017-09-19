Tuesday, Sept. 19

The LGBTQ Community Centre of Montreal screens Paris is Burning.

The art history department of the University of Montreal hosts a vernissage for a new collective exhibition called I Am Turtle: Indigenous Voices and Representations in Urban Space featuring works by Eruoma Awashish, the ITWÉ collective, Concordia’s Ethnolab, filmmakers’ collective Wapikoni mobile and more. The exhibition precedes a symposium on the topic of First Nations and Inuit representation in the city from Oct. 5–7. 3150 Jean-Brillant, C-2081, 5–8 p.m., free

Griffintown’s Arsenal Gallery hosts a Mardi Culturel featuring a visual arts and fashion hybrid project called Dollarwares from Vancouver Island-born designer Colin Meredith, featuring handmade garments using Dollar Store items for materials, plus a pop-up shop from Meredith’s brand Hobby Wares and music from DJ Sportswear. You can also catch a sneak peek of Arsenal’s upcoming anthology exhibition featuring works from collection artists Rodney Graham, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Andreas Gursky and more. 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., $8 includes a drink

The LGBTQ Community Centre of Montreal hosts a free screening of the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, embedding the viewer into New York’s underground Vogue ball scene during the 1980’s. Though director Jennie Livingston has been accused of exploitation of the film’s subjects and cultural appropriation over the years, the controversial film remains an important snapshot of a thriving subculture cultivated by intersecting groups of highly marginalized communities. 2075 Plessis, #110, 7 p.m., free

CJLO radio hosts a post-POP show at Casa del Popolo with socially conscious Los Angeles alt-pop singer-songwriter DeQn Sue, plus local support from Thanya Iyer and Krystale. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

Detroit singer-songwriter Rodriguez — who, for those who haven’t seen Searching for Sugarman, came to fame in North America after makers of the Oscar-winning 2012 documentary discovered the musician (whose folk/rock records are huge overseas) wallowing in obscurity — plays Montreal tonight, backed by a full band. M Telus (59 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., $63–$71

