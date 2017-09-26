Tuesday, Sept. 26

Rose Bush.

It’s not even October yet and already your neighbourhood punk/rock bar l’Escogriffe is on its Oktoberfest game. Expect wurst-style hotdogs (with sauerkraut, natch), $1 beers and two for $5 Jager shots and drunken polka dancing and yodelling. 4461 St-Denis, from 6 p.m., free entry

Psychic City’s horror film screening series Vault of Horror presents Edgar Wright’s 2004 comedic zombie satire Shaun of the Dead as a prelude to Halloween season. Secret location, 8:30 p.m., PWYC

A line-up of local punk, dream-pop and hip-hop artists including Rose Bush, Lucas Charlie Rose and Bambi Lou joins forces at Casa del Popolo to raise money for reproductive health services org Head & Hands. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

“Tragic wave” artist Drab Majesty plays le Ritz with local openers Automelodi and Kontravoid. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $13/$15

Florida rapper Denzel Curry brings his Illegal iv Cinema Tour to Montreal, playing Théâtre Fairmount with opener Show Me the Body. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $24

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.