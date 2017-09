Tuesday, Sept. 5

De L’île and KROY’s kimono.

This week’s women in comedy festival Ladyfest offers up several options to get your laugh on, including a vernissage for the group exhibition É(E)S in collaboration with Studio Béluga featuring works by Amanda Di Genova, Laurianne Poirier, MC Baldassari, Lili Graffiti, Sonia Roy (So Meow) and more (Théàtre Sainte Catherine, 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5–7 p.m., free), plus special Ladyfest editions of LGBTQ+ monthly show Stand Back hosted by Rachel Gendron and Tranna Wintour with Travis Cannon, DJ Mausner, Amanda McQueen, Tatyana Olal and Nancy Webb (NDQ, 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5) and La Belle Improv with troupes Lady Yaya, Cherry Bomb, Ottawa’s Diamond Piñata and more (ComedyWorks, 1238c Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 students).

Local embroidery specialists De L’île have teamed up with trip-hop duo KROY to develop a capsule collection of loungy, made-in-Montreal, kimono-style trench coats, launching today with a pop-up at Mile End boutique Lowell with cocktails supplied by Romeo’s Gin. 5298 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

Synth pop and dark rock stars of the’80s and ’90s Depeche Mode play the Bell Centre, where the crowd can expect a massive light show, a smattering of hits and recent material from their 14th album Spirit. Get in early for openers Warpaint. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $44–$169.50

