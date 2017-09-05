Tuesday, Sept. 5

De Lâ€™Ã®le and KROY’s kimono.

This weekâ€™s women in comedy festival Ladyfest offers up several options to get your laugh on, including a vernissage for the group exhibition Ã‰(E)S in collaboration with Studio BÃ©luga featuring works by Amanda Di Genova, Laurianne Poirier, MC Baldassari, Lili Graffiti, Sonia Roy (So Meow) and more (ThÃ©Ã tre Sainte Catherine, 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5â€“7 p.m., free), plus special Ladyfest editions of LGBTQ+ monthly show Stand Back hosted by Rachel Gendron and Tranna Wintour with Travis Cannon, DJ Mausner, Amanda McQueen, Tatyana Olal and Nancy Webb (NDQ, 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5) and La Belle Improv with troupes Lady Yaya, Cherry Bomb, Ottawaâ€™s Diamond PiÃ±ata and more (ComedyWorks, 1238c Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 students).

Local embroidery specialists De Lâ€™Ã®le have teamed up with trip-hop duo KROY to develop a capsule collection of loungy, made-in-Montreal, kimono-style trench coats, launching today with a pop-up at Mile End boutique Lowell with cocktails supplied by Romeoâ€™s Gin. 5298 St-Laurent, 6â€“9 p.m., free

Synth pop and dark rock stars of theâ€™80s and â€™90s Depeche Mode play the Bell Centre, where the crowd can expect a massive light show, a smattering of hits and recent material from their 14th album Spirit. Get in early for openers Warpaint. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de MontrÃ©al, 7:30 p.m., $44â€“$169.50

