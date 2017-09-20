Wednesday, Sept. 20

Seu Jorge tribute concert to David Bowie. Still from The Life Aquatic.

This year’s edition of music and arts fest Hip Hop You Don’t Stop launches today with a vernissage in the gallery of NDG’s Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi, featuring photography from Mariel Rosenbluth and Nick Daltirus, music from DJ Colin MusoNi and Loop Sessions with Pro-V, Senz Beats and Icky Magdala, short film screening and a chance to hear the members of Strange Froots discuss their recent adventures in Senegal. 6370 Sherbrooke W., 5–10 p.m., free

Freshen up your wardrobe with some classy duds at tonight’s launch party and pop-up shop for new Montreal-based online second-hand boutique Popeline, focusing on pre-loved apparel from designers and high-end labels like Dries Van Noten, Comme des garçons, Carven, Marc Jacobs, Theory, J. Crew, Club Monaco and more at affordable prices. Alexandraplatz, 6731 de l’Esplanade, 6–9 p.m., free

Spoken word showcase series Madpoetix hosts the second edition of Phenomenal 5ive, a performance night with a five-day run at the MAI featuring rap, dance, poetry, song and theatre with a lineup of Montreal-based Black women artists including Stella Adjokê, Sar-El Bey, Manouchka Elinor Majiza Philip and Elena Stoodley. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., PWYC tonight only, running through Sept. 24 at $25/$20 in advance

Brazilian musician (and singer-songwriter and actor) Seu Jorge returns to Montreal to perform his Portuguese-language tribute to David Bowie — some of those covers make up the soundtrack to Wes Anderson’s 2004 film The Life Aquatic. 1594 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $49.50–$84.50

Local rock/electro/folk act la Faune headlines Divan Orange with support from Simon-Pierre Lacasse and Travis James. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

