Wednesday, Sept. 27

Youth Employment Services (YES) Montreal hosts Music Biz 101, a rundown of royalties, associations, networking, marketing, social media, branding and “artistpreneurship” for aspiring musicians. 666 Sherbrooke W., 6:30–8:30 p.m., $20

This year’s edition of Eastern Bloc’s Sight + Sound digital arts festival launches today with a vernissage at Never Apart, featuring artworks and installations from dozens of local and international artists brought together under the theme Non-Compliant Futures, guest-curated by French collective DISNOVATION.ORG. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–11 p.m., free, festival continues through Oct. 1

This week’s CJLO FUNDrive continues with a special edition (and season finale) of Café Blanc de Blanc’s Backyard Sessions, featuring performances from Corey Gulkin (formerly known as Corrina Rose) plus Edwin Raphael and Pallice. 248 Villeneuve E., 7 p.m., PWYC

The Montreal International Black Film Festival kicks off tonight at Cinéma Impérial with their opening selection, the Canadian premiere of director Mandla Dube’s Kalushi, telling the story of Solomon Mahlangu, a South African youth who stands trial for murder during the liberation movement of the 1970s. 1432 Bleury, 7 p.m., (red carpet beginning at 6 p.m.) $25, festival continues through Oct. 1

Nineties alt-rock icons the Pixies return to Montreal to play Metropolis tonight, with openers Sunflower Bean. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $60.50–$63

Dane Stewart’s play The History of Sexuality dramatizes true stories of (mostly) queer Montrealers. See more about the risquée theatre piece here. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $20

