Wednesday, Sept. 6

From the Momenta Biennale de l’Image.

Previously known as Le mois de la photo, Montreal’s photography-focused exhibition series now known as Momenta Biennale de l’Image launches today with a cluster of vernissages at adjacent galleries Galerie de l’UQAM (1400 Berri, 5 p.m.), VOX (2 Ste-Catherine E., #401, 6:30 p.m.) and Artexte (2 Ste-Catherine E., #301, 6:30 p.m.), followed by an opening party featuring snacks from Kamehameha Snack-Bar and La Boulangerie Baekt plus music from Gene Tellem and Kris Guilty (La Vitrine, 2 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., free)

Lo-fi garage rocker Laura Sauvage launches her sophomore album Beautiful with a free early show at Apt. 200 followed by an after-party at North Star Pinball Bar. Launch at 3643 St-Laurent, #200, 5:30 p.m., free, after-party at 3908 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

See the premiere screening of Swarm of Selenium, a sci-fi film made in Berlin by 52 queer women, non-binary and trans artists and friends. The film will be followed by a dance party. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7:30 p.m., PWYC

For the first time, Montreal’s biggest band play the city’s biggest venue. Tickets are still available for Arcade Fire (with openers Wolf Parade!) at the Bell Centre. See the band’s thoughts about playing Montreal’s arena and more in our feature interview, here. (And there is an afterparty, with ping pong.) 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $36.25–$112

Meanwhile, uptown, Ought singer Tim Darcy plays la Vitrola with openers Devon Welsh and Common Holly. 4602 St-Laurent, doors 9 p.m., $10/$13

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.