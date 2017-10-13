Friday, Oct. 13

A work in progress by Taiwanese artist 只是 ZISHI.

Local restaurateur/musician Beaver Sheppard is involved in a new culinary endeavour, and judging from his history in Montreal’s food scene (he’s had a hand in Nouveau Palais, Dépanneur le Pick-up, Dinette Triple Crown and Bethlehem XXX), Ok Poké promises to be quite something. Stop in today for a salad, specialty drink or poké (the trendy Hawaiian fish dish). 75 Shamrock, 12-9 p.m.

Get a taste of Taiwanese street culture at today’s vernissage for the group exhibition Streets of Taiwan at Artgang’s Plateau location, featuring works from five Taiwanese artists including COLASA, DEBE, Mister OGAY, Reach and 只是 ZISHI. 3790 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., free

French indie pop bands Phoenix are in town tonight on tour for their sixth album, Ti Amo, with openers Lo Moon. See our interview with Phoenix here. M Telus (59 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., $48

Vancouver ensemble the New Pornographers released their seventh album Whiteout Conditions, and tonight they’re repping it at the Corona Theatre with openers Born Ruffians. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $30.50/$33

Montreal’s own TOPS, who released their latest record Sugar at the Gate back in June, are playing their first big hometown show in a while tonight at le National. See our interview with TOPS here. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $14/$18

Montreal techno artist Stereo_IMG headlines Inner Echoes, a late-night party in a downtown heritage building hosted by Inner Circle Montreal and ECHOisONE that also features sets from Ricardo Rocco, Elisabeth Dalton, Max Mira, Trappist, Mêtis and Astroboy plus video mapping projections from liliesOfTheVallée (Emma Forgues and Sam Bourgault). 429 Viger E., 11 p.m., $15

