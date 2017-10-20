Friday, Oct. 20

Chelsea Wolfe. Photo by Ben Chisholm.

Véhicule Press, Goose Lane Editions and Drawn & Quarterly are hosting a poetry shindig tonight at D&Q’s new satellite shop, la Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly. They’ll be launching The Chemical Life by Jim Johnstone and Ship of Gold: The Essential Poems of Emile Nelligan as well as Collected Poems of Alden Nowlan. 176 Bernard, 7–9 p.m., free

On the heavier tip, check Canadian rock duo Death From Above with the Beaches at Theatre Corona. Come early for extra special opener, Montreal’s American Lips, featuring ex-Tricky Woo guitarist Adrian Popovich and Death From Above’s Sebastien Grainger on drums. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m. $50.50

McGill radio station CKUT mark its entry into its dirty 30s with a funding drive to rule all funding drives, kicking off officially with a show at Bar le Ritz PDB tonight, featuring XX Files Radio Show, Tamayugé (Tamara Filyavich & Maya Kuroki), Dominique Alexander Moskos (Drainolith & Buffalo MRI), Strangerfamiliar and Jazz Amnesty Sound System. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

The Phi Centre and MEG Festival team up to present a must-see show from electronic and African rhythm fusion project AfrotroniX, headed by Chadian-born, Montreal-based guitarist Caleb Rimtobaye, with special guest Seydina and opener L.Teez. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $21.58

Musical mistress of the dark Chelsea Wolfe plays le National — on tour for her latest record, the critically acclaimed Hiss Spun — with opener Youth Code. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $25/$30

