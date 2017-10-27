Friday, Oct. 27

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball.

Tonight and Saturday, check out the Maze of Fear (and pretty sweet permanent exhibition) at Montreal’s wax museum, Grévin. 5035 Ste-Catherine W., 7–11 p.m., $10

Contemporary Arabic poetry dominates the stage as much as the body in En alerte, a show (running for two nights at MAI) by Moroccan choreographer Taoufiq Izeddiou, featuring the words of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwich and live musical accompaniment by Maalam Jawad and Mathieu Gaborit. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m., $25

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball returns to the beautiful Imperial Cinema, featuring a screening of the classic film accompanied by a live cast and a costume contest hosted by the one and only Tranna Wintour. 1430 Bleury, shows tonight, Saturday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. nightly, $17.95/$19.95

Montreal poetry publisher Metatron hosts a Fall Launch, with readings by Marcela Huerta, Cason Sharpe and Sennah Yee. Notman House (51 Sherbrooke W.), 8–9:30 p.m., free

Catch Wes Craven’s 1984 horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street starring Robert Englund as dream stalker Freddy Kreuger at the Dollar Cinema for a one-night only affordable screening. Bonus: any trip to the cinema offers a chance to meet the operator and mayoral candidate Bernie Gurberg. 6900 Decarie, 9 p.m., $5

The folks behind queertastic variety show Crystal Palace are throwing a Halloween Bash tonight in a Plateau loft, with live music, drag, magic, comedy and more with performers including headliner Ashley Krawchenko (Ottawa) plus Crystal Slippers, Mona DeGrenoble DeGrèce, Prudence S. Lives, Mariam Khan, Rynestone, BiG SiSSY and DJ and host Thomas Leblanc. 10 des Pins W., #314, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.