Friday, Oct. 6

Birds of Paradise.

After two successful annual pop-up street festivals in Little Italy, SOIR heads to Hochelaga for a one-night only smorgasbord of activities including exhibitions by Beaver Shepard, Sophie Latouche, Alexis Vaillancourt and more, live art interventions from Sophie Cadieux, Projet K, Opéra Outside the Box and more, performances by Jesse Mac Cormack, CRABE, Bitch Goddess and more plus specials on food and drink from neighbourhood hangouts. Ontario E. from Darling to Pie-IX, 3 p.m.–3 a.m., various prices with many free events

Montreal unisex organic streetwear label Bonvilain launches their Fall-Winter collection with a party at le Livart featuring early bird access to the line, bar service and live music line-up from la Beatmakerie that includes Audrey Bélanger, Bnjmn.lloyd, Black Bambi and Jaymie Silk. 3980 St-Denis, 5 p.m.–2 a.m., free

The Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC) hosts a special performance of the live music and 3D imagery immersive experience called Stereoscopic, a collaboration between electro-folk band Dear Criminals and a team of new media creators from the University of Quebec at Abitibi-Témiscamingue that was originally created as part of Rouyn-Noranda’s FME festival. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $30/$25 in advance

Local purveyors of a timeless sonic blend of pop, folk and jazz — Birds of Paradise — are launching their new record with openers Moon Eyed and Moths & Locusts. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 9 p.m., $8

Montreal duo Blue Hawaii return after a while away with a new record, launching at Club Lambi with openers Pascale Project and Juju le Moko. 4465 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

Dance party people will be gathering at Groove Nation for tonight’s edition of MTL Pachangón, a recurring fiesta of reggae cumbia, Afro-Latin rhythms, hip hop and global electronic music. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m./$5

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.